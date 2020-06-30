CreditAccess Grameen completes Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 222.53 cr

CreditAccess Grameen announced that the company has completed Direct Assignment transaction of Rs. 222.53 crore.

The entire Direct assignment pool qualifies for Priority Sector treatment as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

During the Financial Year, Company has raised funds aggregating to Rs. 989.53 crore in the form of Term Loan / facilities under Special liquidity scheme of RBI / TLTRO 2.0.

