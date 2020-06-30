JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Axis Bank approves appointment of nominee director

Board of Axis Bank to consider fund raising options
Business Standard

CreditAccess Grameen completes Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 222.53 cr

Capital Market 

CreditAccess Grameen announced that the company has completed Direct Assignment transaction of Rs. 222.53 crore.

The entire Direct assignment pool qualifies for Priority Sector treatment as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

During the Financial Year, Company has raised funds aggregating to Rs. 989.53 crore in the form of Term Loan / facilities under Special liquidity scheme of RBI / TLTRO 2.0.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU