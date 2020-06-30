JK Tyre & Industries receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings

JK Tyre & Industries announced that India Ratings & Research has revised the following ratings to various facilities of the Company :-

Long term loan - IND A-/Negative (Revised from IND A/ Negative) Proposed long term loan - Provisional IND A-/ Negative (Assigned) Fund based and non fund based limits - IND A-/Negative/ IND A2+ (Revised from IND A/Negative/ IND A1) Proposed fund based and non fund based limits - Provisional IND A-/ Negative / Provisional IND A2+ (Assigned) Term deposit - IND tA/ Negative (Revised from IND tA+/ Negative)

