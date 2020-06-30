Gujarat Gas to expand CGD network of Amritsar District GA (Geographical Area) and Bhatinda District GA

Gujarat Gas announced that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has, vide letters dated 29 June, 2020, accepted proposal for transfer of Authorization of Amritsar District GA (Geographical Area) and Bhatinda District GA from Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) to Gujarat Gas (GGL).

The company is required to submit revised Financial closure, Gas Supply Agreement and PBG to PNGRB to complete the process of transfer.

Accordingly, PNGRB has permitted the company to take over activities of laying, building, operating or expanding CGD network of Amritsar District GA (Geographical Area) and Bhatinda District GA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)