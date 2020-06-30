Vakrangee partners with Union Bank of India to offer loan facility for franchisees

Vakrangee has entered into a partnership arrangement with Union Bank of India (UBI) to provide the loan facility for Pan India Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra franchisees. Both new and existing franchisee would be eligible to avail loans from UBI.

The bank is offering a special product for Vakrangee Kendra franchisee under Union Mudra Scheme.

The partnership with Union Bank of India, will boost the convenience by offering attractive loan schemes to our NextGen franchisees. Easy availability of finance is a key driver during these times and this partnership with UBI will help Nextgen Vakrangee Franchisees for availing the term loan for setting up of Vakrangee Kendra and also Working Capital loan at their nearest Union bank of India Branch.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)