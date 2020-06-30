JUST IN
Board of Phoenix Mills approves fund raising up to Rs 1200 cr

At meeting held on 29 June 2020

The Board of Phoenix Mills at its meeting held on 29 June 2020 has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,200 crore through Rights Issue, Preferential Issue, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offer, etc., or through a combination thereof, by issue of securities (equity shares, preference shares, debentures or any other convertible instruments or through combination of any of such securities), subject to requisite shareholders'/regulatory/statutory approvals.

