NDA Securities standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.86% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.86% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.492.3612.0810.170.180.240.150.220.110.21

