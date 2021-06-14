ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd extends winning streak

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1520.25, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.24% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% gain in NIFTY and a 67.88% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1520.25, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15738.4. The Sensex is at 52294.72, down 0.34%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 3.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16639.4, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1522.75, up 0.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 46.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

