Volumes jump at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Redington India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2021.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 98730 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26718 shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.1,503.10. Volumes stood at 47393 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28859 shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.219.05. Volumes stood at 57535 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 22447 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6769 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.2,435.00. Volumes stood at 7497 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.40% to Rs.89.70. Volumes stood at 80599 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 30949 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12077 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.1,173.65. Volumes stood at 9039 shares in the last session.

