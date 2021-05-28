Volumes jump at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

-
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 98730 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26718 shares
Redington India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2021.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 98730 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26718 shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.1,503.10. Volumes stood at 47393 shares in the last session.
Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28859 shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.219.05. Volumes stood at 57535 shares in the last session.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 22447 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6769 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.2,435.00. Volumes stood at 7497 shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.40% to Rs.89.70. Volumes stood at 80599 shares in the last session.
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 30949 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12077 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.1,173.65. Volumes stood at 9039 shares in the last session.
