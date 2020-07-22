Ashok Leyland Ltd Slips 2.57%, S&P BSE Auto index Shed 1.22%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost 6.41% over last one month compared to 7.08% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.19% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell 2.57% today to trade at Rs 51.1. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.22% to quote at 16316.6. The index is up 7.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd decreased 1.99% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 1.91% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 0.51 % over last one year compared to the 0.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost 6.41% over last one month compared to 7.08% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 87.5 on 24 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 33.7 on 25 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)