Metal stocks gain

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 40.28 points or 0.52% at 7730.43 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.18%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.44%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.24%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.79%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 1.31%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.86%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 85.45 or 0.23% at 37844.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.6 points or 0.18% at 11141.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.72 points or 0.21% at 12918.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.1 points or 0.02% at 4474.68.

On BSE,718 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

