Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.89% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.1812.914.473.330.520.510.190.170.080.16

