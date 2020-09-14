Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter
United Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pagaria Energy reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.89% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1812.91 -29 OPM %4.473.33 -PBDT0.520.51 2 PBT0.190.17 12 NP0.080.16 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU