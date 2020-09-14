JUST IN
Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.89% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1812.91 -29 OPM %4.473.33 -PBDT0.520.51 2 PBT0.190.17 12 NP0.080.16 -50

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:56 IST

