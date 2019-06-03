Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 19.70 crore

Net profit of rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.68% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.88% to Rs 74.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

19.7015.5774.8550.96-3.50-3.730.75-0.570.460.492.051.890.170.220.700.480.190.130.660.38

