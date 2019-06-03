JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banswara Syntex standalone net profit rises 530.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 19.70 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.68% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.88% to Rs 74.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.7015.57 27 74.8550.96 47 OPM %-3.50-3.73 -0.75-0.57 - PBDT0.460.49 -6 2.051.89 8 PBT0.170.22 -23 0.700.48 46 NP0.190.13 46 0.660.38 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU