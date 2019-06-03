Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 51.23 croreNet Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 51.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 208.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.2358.55 -13 208.12260.88 -20 OPM %-14.76-4.65 --3.90-1.90 - PBDT-8.33-5.62 -48 -11.74-16.04 27 PBT-9.32-6.76 -38 -15.83-21.59 27 NP-9.32-6.76 -38 -16.03-21.59 26
