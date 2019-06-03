Bentley Commercial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Exclusive: No-deal Brexit puts Bentley's return to profit at risk
US colleges celebrate failure to ease student stress
VW, Ford confirm alliance to build vans, commercial vehicles
Volkswagen vows to build 22 million e-cars over next decade
Woman lived to 99 with most organs on wrong side of body
-
Reported sales nilBentley Commercial Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU