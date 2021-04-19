Cumulative Number Of COVID19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Crosses 12 Crore Mark

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 12 crore mark yesterday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,15,325 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 91,28,146 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,08,223 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,33,415 FLWs (1stdose), 55,10,238 FLWs (2nddose), 4,55,94,522 1st dose beneficiaries and 38,91,294 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,04,74,993 (1st dose) and 10,81,759 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

