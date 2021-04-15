India's Exports Slide 16.53% In FY21

India's overall exports in April-March2020-21 are estimated to be USD 493.19 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 6.66% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-March 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 505.94 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 16.53% over the same period last year.
Exports in March 2021 were USD 34.45 Billion, as compared to USD 21.49 Billion in March 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 60.29%. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-March 2020-21 was USD 290.63 Billion (Rs.21,50,325.03 Crore) as against USD 313.36 Billion (Rs.22,19,854.18 Crore) during the period April-March 2019-20, registering a negative growth of 7.26% in Dollar terms (negative growth of 3.13% in Rupee terms).
Imports in March 2021 were USD 48.38 Billion (Rs.3,52,191.21 Crore), which is an increase of 53.74% in Dollar terms in March 2020. Cumulative value of imports for the period April-March 2020-21 was USD 389.18 Billion (Rs.28,76,918.30 Crore), as against USD 474.71 Billion (Rs.33,60,954.46 Crore) during the period April-March 2019-20, registering a negative growth of 18.02% in Dollar terms and a negative growth of 14.40% in Rupee terms.
The merchandise trade deficit for March2021 was estimated at USD13.93Billion as against the deficit of USD 9.98 Billion in March2020, which is an increase of 39.62%.
