India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Surge Above 2.17 Lakh

India's daily new cases continue to soar. A total of 2,17,353 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 79.10% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

