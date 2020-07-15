Oilmeals Export Tanks 15% On Year In Q1 FY21

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has compiled the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of June 2020 and provisionally reported at 229,230 tons compared to 228,416 tons in June, 2019 more or less same. The overall export of oilmeals during April to June 2020 Quarter is provisionally reported at 579,110 tons compared to 684,769 tons during the same period of previous year i.e. down by 15%. The main reason for drop in export of oilmeals is disparity in export vis-vis other origin of oilmeals. The silver line in export is sharp increase in export of rapeseed meal to 144,244 tons in May and 122,573 tons in June 2020 from 72,895 tons in May and 71,064 tons in June 2019.

During April-June 2020, South Korea imported 182,136 tons of oilmeals (compared to 280,429 tons); consisting of 140,983 tons of rapeseed meal, 25,050 tons of castorseed meal and 16,103 tons of soybean meal. Vietnam imported 120,666 tons of oilmeals (compared to 106,898 tons); consisting of 68,231 tons of De-oiled Rice Bran Extraction, 50,507 tons of rapeseed meal and 1,928 tons of soybean meal. U.S.A. imported 45,308 tons of oilmeals (compared to 50,605 tons); consisting of 45,088 tons of soybean meal mainly in the form of organic soybean meal and 220 tons of rapeseed meal. Thailand imported 65,188 tons of oilmeals (compared to 74,338 tons); consisting of 63,683 tons of rapeseed meal, 985 tons of soybean meal and 484 tons of rice bran extraction.

