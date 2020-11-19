Currency In Circulation Surges 22.4% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 1.6% on the week to stand at Rs 27.77. lakh crore as on November 13th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also gained by 1.6% on the week to Rs 33.13 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 22.4% on a year ago basis compared to 12.6% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 13.5% so far while the reserve money has grown by 9.4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)