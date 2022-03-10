Currency In Circulation Up 8.4% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.40% on the week to stand at Rs 30.92 lakh crore as on March 4, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 1.6% on the week to Rs 39.07 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 16.2% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 8.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 8.5%.

