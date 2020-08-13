Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 77.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 30.36 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 77.05% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.30.3626.1323.0218.338.625.897.274.265.172.92

