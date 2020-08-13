Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 77.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 30.36 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 77.05% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.3626.13 16 OPM %23.0218.33 -PBDT8.625.89 46 PBT7.274.26 71 NP5.172.92 77
