JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Tata Power approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement concerning renewable energy business
Business Standard

Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.57% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Supremex Shine Steels remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.57% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.083.33 -68 OPM %-4.63-1.50 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU