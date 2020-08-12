Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 682.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 682.08% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.172.0485.90-2.4513.203.0313.002.868.291.06

