Board of Tata Power approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement concerning renewable energy business
Nahar Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 682.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 682.08% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.172.04 202 OPM %85.90-2.45 -PBDT13.203.03 336 PBT13.002.86 355 NP8.291.06 682

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 17:43 IST

