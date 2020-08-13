Kirloskar Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.96% to Rs 454.90 croreNet Loss of Kirloskar Brothers reported to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.96% to Rs 454.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 733.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales454.90733.20 -38 OPM %-0.131.21 -PBDT-1.7012.30 PL PBT-19.10-3.50 -446 NP-18.00-5.70 -216
