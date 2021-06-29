Cyient achieves John Deere Company's highest supplier rating

Cyient today announced that it has earned Partner-Level status in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program for 2020.

This is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating, awarded to companies for outstanding performance in product and service quality and commitment to continuous improvement.

Cyient is a supplier of multiple services to John Deere's operations in India, including product design, simulation and analysis, technical publications, manufacturing engineering, cost ,management and cost analysis, and application development and maintenance.

