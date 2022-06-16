Cyient appoints Prabhakar Shetty as chief digital officer

The small-cap IT firm said that it has appointed Prabhakar Shetty as the chief digital officer of the company.

Prabhakar Shetty will lead digital strategies to expand the company's digital technology footprint by scaling the services lines related to connected manufacturing, intelligent products, and platforms and strengthening IntelliCyient, its digital solutions suite.

Prabhakar Shetty has over three decades of experience building and nurturing successful consulting and technology businesses. Before Cyient, he had headed large business lines in digital manufacturing, cloud engineering, asset management, PLM, and supply chain management at global service and manufacturing organizations.

As the head of the digital technology business at Cyient, Prabhakar will be instrumental in strengthening its IntelliCyient solutions suite and building technology solutions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Prabhakar will spearhead the incubation of technology solutions to drive innovation for Cyient's customers across the smart factory, intelligent supply chain, enterprise asset management, field service management, and aftermarket MRO.

Speaking on the appointment Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and CEO, Cyient, said, "I am excited to have Prabhakar join the leadership team as we continue to strengthen our digital technology footprint. Prabhakar's leadership and technology expertise will help accelerate our growth and transformation journey.

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17% to Rs 154.20 crore while revenue declined 0.19% to Rs 1,181.20 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip fell 3.08% to currently trade at Rs 776.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)