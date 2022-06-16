Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2022.

Vakrangee Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2022.

Ramco Systems Ltd surged 10.33% to Rs 297 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12504 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 8.84% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 4.59% to Rs 915. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2587 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd added 4.49% to Rs 660.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31982 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd gained 2.94% to Rs 588.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13532 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)