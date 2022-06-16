TCS announces strategic partnership with QIAGEN

The IT major on Thursday announced that it has been selected by QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insights solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, as the strategic partner for its cloud transformation journey.

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of sample to insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been working closely with QIAGEN since 2012, managing the company's IT services and digital transformation across key business areas.

TCS will assist QIAGEN with its deep contextual knowledge of the company's infrastructure, applications, and systems, vast experience in the life sciences industry as well as its proven technology expertise. Further, TCS will migrate the company's workloads from its legacy data center to Microsoft Azure and build a new scalable digital core as a foundation for better ways of working.

The IT major's team of cloud solution experts will work closely with QIAGEN to design, implement and manage a cloudfirst model. The new digital core will help improve internal and external collaboration, enabling greater innovation, and enhanced customer experience. Additionally, it will improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce QIAGEN's carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

Vikas Jain, global head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group of TCS, said, "QIAGEN is a valued TCS customer, and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership to implement and manage their cloud strategy with Azureas the hyperscaler. The new digital core will support better business outcomes, greater sustainability, and drive innovation for QIAGEN's customers in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. We look forward to working alongside QIAGEN to support the company in achieving its vision of 'making improvements in life possible."

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. Its consolidated net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 9,926 crore on 3.49% increase in net sales to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of TCS were up 0.19% to Rs 3,212.90 on the BSE.

