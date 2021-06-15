Wipro extends its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co.

Wipro has extended its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear.

As a part of this multi-year engagement, Wipro will help optimize the customer and user experience across all channels.

With more than 20 years of experience in retail, Wipro will provide Global IT support services across Levi Strauss & Co.'s consumer digital technology space, including eCommerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Data Hub, Omni Order Management, Retail Store Infrastructure, Retail Store applications, Point of Sale, and Global Retail Concierge.

