LTI enters into strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

LTI has recently launched a dedicated cloud unit for AWS which will focus on migration and modernization, SAP application workloads, data analytics, and Internet of things (IoT), complemented by LTI's advisory, professional services, and delivery capabilities.

In addition, LTI will build state-of-the-art accelerators and create industry-focused cloud offerings for the Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Hi-Tech, and Insurance sectors.

LTI has made significant investment to build AWS expertise, having attained AWS competencies for DevOps, Migration, Data & Analytics, Financial Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Workloads, and SAP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)