Bharti Airtel's paid-up share capital rises to Rs 2,565 cr after rights issue allotment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said Friday that its paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 2,565.4 crore comprising about 513 crore shares, after the right issue share allotment.

"Accordingly, pursuant to the...allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 25,654,955,910 consisting of 5,130,991,182 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each," Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.

The company recently concluded about Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.

Bharti Airtel said that after finalisation of basis of allotment of the rights issue in consultation with the designated stock exchange, the special committee of directors for fund raising at its meeting on Friday considered and approved the allotment of 113.3 crore rights equity shares at a price of Rs 220 per share, including a premium of Rs 215.

The filing, however, did not give out details of the entities that the shares were alloted to.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 20:46 IST

