D B Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.05, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.62% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% gain in NIFTY and a 41.14% gain in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.05, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48820.84, down 0.69%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 0.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 13.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1619.2, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94927 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)