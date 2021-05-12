Shriram EPC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and S P Apparels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2021.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and S P Apparels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2021.

Shriram EPC Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 6.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74491 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd surged 14.14% to Rs 48.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19441 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd soared 12.50% to Rs 36.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7092 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd added 12.14% to Rs 10.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4065 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd rose 12.04% to Rs 207.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4507 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)