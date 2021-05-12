Linde India Q1 PAT spurts to Rs 303 cr

-
On a consolidated basis, Linde India's net profit soared 677% to Rs 303.24 crore in Q1 March 2021 from Rs 39.03 crore in Q1 March 2020.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 441.42 crore. On the segmental front, revenue from Gases and related products was Rs 380.60 crore (up 23.9% YoY) while that from Project engineering was Rs 63.25 crore (down 10.3% YoY) in Q1 March 2021.
Profit before tax jumped to Rs 385.45 crore in the first quarter, up 581.1% from Rs 56.59 crore reported in the same period last year.
Current tax expense surged to Rs 66.80 crore in Q1 March 2021 as against Rs 16.74 crore in Q1 March 2020.
Linde India is in the industrial gases business, providing a one-stop solution to all businesses for gas supply and related equipment and services. It manufactures cryogenic and non-cryogenic vessels and also design and commission projects.
The scrip shed 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 1785.55 on the BSE.
