D B Realty hits upper circuit on favourable SC ruling on Mumbai land parcel

D B Realty hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 99.90 after the SC ruled that the freehold vacant land of about 22,000 sq. mts., in commercial zone will be available to Esteem to develop the land into 2 million sqft. grade A office space in next 3 years.

Esteem Properties (Esteem), a wholly owned subsidiary of D B Realty owns approx. 22,000 sq. mts. of land at CT Survey No. 229 at village Sahar, adjoining ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Andheri (East), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and was subject matter of Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 47 of 2008) filed by Chetan Kamble & Others.

D B Realty's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 36.34 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 110.68 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales fell 25.8% to Rs 8.03 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 10.82 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

D B Realty is a real estate development and construction company.

