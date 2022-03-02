Dynacons System spurts on bagging Rs 101-cr order from BoB

Dynacons Systems & Solutions jumped 10.28% to Rs 235 after the company said it won a Rs 101-crore order from Bank of Baroda to set-up of Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for 6000 branches.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is one of the largest Public Sector Bank (PSU) in India with a branch network of over 8500+ branches/offices in India and 100+ branches/offices overseas. BoB is intending to implement SD-WAN solution initially in its 6000 domestic branches/offices spread across the country.

SD-WAN is a transformative technology that simplifies the IT infrastructure control and management by delivering a virtual WAN architecture that securely connects users to their applications. The advantages of SD-WAN are simplified branch office connectivity, increased reliability, optimized application performance, and increased network agility. SD-WAN lowers total costs, by providing more resource usage and a more automated branch and WAN architecture that is required to fulfill modern IT business initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based Dynacons Systems & Solutions is an IT company. Its current market capitalisation is Rs 268.98 crore.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 26.01% to Rs 3.44 crore on 3.69% rise in net sales to Rs 159.51 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

