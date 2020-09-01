Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Talbros Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 86.17% to Rs 8.95 croreNet loss of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reported to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.17% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9564.71 -86 OPM %-52.9612.86 -PBDT-5.987.65 PL PBT-7.976.58 PL NP-7.324.63 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU