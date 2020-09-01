JUST IN
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 86.17% to Rs 8.95 crore

Net loss of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reported to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.17% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9564.71 -86 OPM %-52.9612.86 -PBDT-5.987.65 PL PBT-7.976.58 PL NP-7.324.63 PL

