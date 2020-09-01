Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.98% to Rs 771.25 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 50.98% to Rs 130.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 771.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 838.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales771.25838.09 -8 OPM %27.8115.02 -PBDT210.50153.68 37 PBT175.98124.14 42 NP130.4086.37 51
