Dabur India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd jumped 6.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% rally in NIFTY and a 10.88% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Dabur India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 365.05, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 10513.2. The Sensex is at 34921.29, down 0.26%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 10.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28836.8, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 365.5, down 1.22% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 56.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
