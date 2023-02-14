Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat gains as Q3 PAT soars 143% YoY to Rs 204 cr
RHI Magnesita soars on acquiring Indian refractory business of Dalmia
RHI Magnesita to acquire Indian refractory biz of Dalmia Bharat Refractories
RHI Magnesita India to acquire 100% stake in Dalmia OCL
Dalmia Bharat to acquire Jaypee Group's cement plants for Rs 5,666 cr
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.29 croreDalmia Industrial Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290 0 OPM %-10.340 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU