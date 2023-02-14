Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.09% to Rs 1.02 croreNet Loss of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.09% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.023.30 -69 OPM %-198.04-49.39 -PBDT-1.90-0.06 -3067 PBT-2.03-0.22 -823 NP-1.34-0.79 -70
