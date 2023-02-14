Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 109.32 crore

Net Loss of Global Vectra Helicorp reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.3288.9618.7226.5316.4921.64-2.781.37-3.86-3.47

