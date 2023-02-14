JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 59.76% in the September 2022 quarter
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Punjab National Bank to divest its entire stake in Asset Reconstruction Company
Benchmarks extend losses; financial stocks decline
KFin Technologies, Tata Power, Godrej Properties in focus
-
Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 81.05 croreNet profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company declined 33.79% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.0582.84 -2 OPM %87.8187.11 -PBDT11.5216.61 -31 PBT10.8815.88 -31 NP8.6613.08 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU