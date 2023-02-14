JUST IN
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 81.05 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company declined 33.79% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.0582.84 -2 OPM %87.8187.11 -PBDT11.5216.61 -31 PBT10.8815.88 -31 NP8.6613.08 -34

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:41 IST

