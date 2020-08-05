Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit declines 52.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.06% to Rs 100.80 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cooker declined 52.85% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 100.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.100.80142.109.9115.559.4321.958.1920.876.4513.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)