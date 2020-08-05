JUST IN
Kintech Renewables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit declines 52.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.06% to Rs 100.80 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cooker declined 52.85% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 100.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales100.80142.10 -29 OPM %9.9115.55 -PBDT9.4321.95 -57 PBT8.1920.87 -61 NP6.4513.68 -53

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 16:37 IST

