Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit declines 52.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.06% to Rs 100.80 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cooker declined 52.85% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 100.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales100.80142.10 -29 OPM %9.9115.55 -PBDT9.4321.95 -57 PBT8.1920.87 -61 NP6.4513.68 -53
