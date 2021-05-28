Metropolis Healthcare soars after stellar Q4 numbers

Metropolis Healthcare jumped 5.78% to Rs 2431 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 61.3 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 15.5 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 291.8 crore during the quarter.

Reported EBIDTA rose by 88% to Rs 96.8 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 51.5 crore in Q4 FY20. Reported EBIDTA margin was at 33.2% as on 31 March 2021 as against 25% as on 31 March 2020.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 81.6 crore, up 249% over Rs 23.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The diagnostic services provider reported 44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.3 crore on 17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 997.8 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Ameera Shah, promoter & managing director, Metropolis Healthcare, said: "We are pleased to post strong Q4 performance, recording our highest ever quarterly revenues driven largely by our non-COVID business.

Metropolis continues to work and support the state governments in the fight against COVID19. Our large capacities and expertise in specialized testing enabled us to seamlessly serve over 8 lakh new customers for COVID tests. COVID tests and COVID allied tests have witnessed an uptick in Q1FY22.

Our strong vision for digital transformation, our rich and growing test menu and a relentless pursuit of world-class customer experience has helped us build and grow our B2C revenues in our core markets and will help us gain market share in other key markets for us. We continue to prioritize safety, quality, and hygiene."

Metropolis Healthcare is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence across 19 states in India.

