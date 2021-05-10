Goodluck India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Prozone Intu Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2021.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Prozone Intu Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2021.

Goodluck India Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 113.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71951 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 15.58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24015 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9433 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd added 19.90% to Rs 7.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22927 shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd exploded 19.76% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18150 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)