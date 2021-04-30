DCB Bank invests in equity in India INX and India ICC

DCB Bank announced that it has acquired equity stake in two companies based at Gift City IFSC at Gandhinagar.

The Bank has invested a sum of Rs. 5 crore representing approximately 2.89% of post paid up capital of India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX).

The Bank has also invested a sum of Rs.5 crore representing approximately 4.93% of post paid up capital of India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) (India ICC).

India INX and India ICC are promoted by BSE (BSE) and are the leading exchange and clearing corporation in the GIFT City IFSC at Gandhinagar. They are unlisted companies and are subsidiaries of BSE.

India INX is India's first exchange in International Finance Services Centre (IFSC). India ICC provides clearing & settlement and risk management services to India INX. Both companies are regulated by the IFSC Authority.

