DCB Bank invests in equity in India INX and India ICC

DCB Bank announced that it has acquired equity stake in two companies based at Gift City IFSC at Gandhinagar.
The Bank has invested a sum of Rs. 5 crore representing approximately 2.89% of post paid up capital of India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX).
The Bank has also invested a sum of Rs.5 crore representing approximately 4.93% of post paid up capital of India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) (India ICC).
India INX and India ICC are promoted by BSE (BSE) and are the leading exchange and clearing corporation in the GIFT City IFSC at Gandhinagar. They are unlisted companies and are subsidiaries of BSE.
India INX is India's first exchange in International Finance Services Centre (IFSC). India ICC provides clearing & settlement and risk management services to India INX. Both companies are regulated by the IFSC Authority.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU