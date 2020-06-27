DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit rises 185.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 431.68 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 185.61% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 431.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.42% to Rs 95.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 1675.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1645.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales431.68398.48 8 1675.861645.52 2 OPM %8.877.24 -8.677.11 - PBDT36.1024.42 48 123.82111.19 11 PBT25.5119.27 32 96.2190.39 6 NP27.399.59 186 95.9573.57 30
