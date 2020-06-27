Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 70.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 60.59 croreNet profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 70.31% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 60.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.26% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 258.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.5971.58 -15 258.14286.26 -10 OPM %2.896.57 -1.893.66 - PBDT2.325.13 -55 8.4311.44 -26 PBT0.963.88 -75 3.016.49 -54 NP1.143.84 -70 2.527.05 -64
