Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 70.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 60.59 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 70.31% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 60.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.26% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 258.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

