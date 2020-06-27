Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 94.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Bank of India gains after turnaround Q3 performance
-
Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 1.79 croreNet Loss of Smiths & Founders (India) reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 8.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.792.12 -16 8.0810.16 -20 OPM %-8.38-21.70 --4.70-5.22 - PBDT-0.25-0.54 54 -0.74-0.76 3 PBT-0.33-0.62 47 -1.06-1.05 -1 NP-0.33-0.62 47 -1.06-1.05 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU